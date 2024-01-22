Elderly Brooklyn couple alleged stabbed to death by ‘mentally ill’ son: police

An elderly couple was allegedly stabbed to death by their disturbed son inside their Brooklyn home on Saturday, according to police.

Officers said just before 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jacob and Rachel Sperber, both 75, were discovered with multiple stab wounds inside a residence in Borough Park.

The couple were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The close-knit Hasidic community, where the couple lived, told Fox 5 NYC they were all in disbelief.

ILLINOIS SHOOTING LEAVES 4 WOMEN DEAD, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY: POLICE

Neighbors told Fox 5 that the couple’s 46-year-old son, who they described as disturbed, was the one behind the attack. As of Saturday night, police would not confirm that, but Fox 5 reported that the son barricaded himself inside the house.

The suspect was taken out on a stretcher.

MARYLAND POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT WHO FATALLY SHOT SNOWPLOW DRIVER

“He was mentally ill, and they loved him and thought he would be fine,” Shmiel Weiss, who lives nearby, told Fox 5.

Charges are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The New York City Police Department was not immediately available to Fox News Digital for comment on the case.