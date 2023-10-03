Elderly California brothers’ fishing trip turns deadly as authorities continue hunt for second missing man, 78

The body of a missing 86-year-old California man was found under a bridge and now a search is on for his missing brother, authorities said Monday.

Minas Khacheryan was found in an aqueduct under a bridge on 195th Street West and West Avenue G in the Los Angeles suburb of Lancaster, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Monday night.

Khacheryan’s brother, Grigor Khacheryan, 78, has not been found. Both men were reported missing Friday.

Their last known whereabouts were at the aqueduct where they were fishing, authorities said. They traveled from the suburb of Glendale to Lancaster to fish.

Grigor Khacheryan recently had open-heart surgery, authorities said.

No foul play is suspected. In a statement, the LASD said it will resume its search for Grigor Khacheryan at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“Approximately two dozen divers will be utilizing sonar, and the aqueduct water flow will be controlled to facilitate the search,” the sheriff’s department said.

The cause of death for Minas Khacheryan is pending.