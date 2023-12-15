Elderly man facing murder charges after stabbing wife in the back over pancakes: police

An elderly man in Washington, D.C., is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing his wife in the back during a dispute over pancakes.

Steven Schwartz, 85, was arrested on Dec. 10 at his home at in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest, by law enforcement officers responding to reports of a stabbing.

“Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside of an apartment with injuries,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a report.

“A man was also located in the residence with self-inflicted injuries,” the report continued. “Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment, where the woman died.”

Police say that an on-site investigation provided sufficient evidence to arrest Schwartz on charges of Second Degree Murder while Armed.

The defendant was arraigned at Superior Court of the District of Columbia, where he pleaded not guilty.

A report published by U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves stated that Schwartz “did not want to eat the pancakes [the victim] made and stabbed her in the back.”

Schwartz told police that he had been married to the victim, Sharron Schwartz, 81, for 40 years and loved her, according to a report from NBC citing court documents.

According to the same documents, he reportedly expressed regret over the tragic incident and stated he wished he had died instead.

Judge Sherry Trafford ruled there was probable cause linking Schwartz to the crime, and the defendant was sentenced to be held without bail until his preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 2.