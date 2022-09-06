Eliza Fletcher abduction: Memphis kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston charged with murder as officials ID victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused of kidnapping for the Friday abduction of Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, appeared briefly for a court appearance on Tuesday morning.

Abston-Henderson appeared in court just moments after Memphis Police Department confirmed that the body found near the crime scene late Sunday has been identified as missing teacher and young mother Eliza Fletcher. He wore a green jail-issued jumpsuit, a white undershirt and a face mask as he appeared before the judge.

A court-appointed attorney was enlisted to represent him. The judge scheduled a second court date for Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m. local time.

Abston-Henderson was charged Tuesday morning with first-degree murder, in addition to his previous charges, records show. During Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors announced additional charges of premeditated murder, and murder in perpetration of kidnapping.

Abston-Henderson was previously charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with/fabricating evidence. Late Sunday, officials added three more charges against him: identity theft, theft of property of $1,000 or less, and illegal possession of a credit or debit card of $1,000 or less, records show.

Bail was previously listed as being set at $500,000, but grew to $510,000 overnight. It was not immediately clear if the bail amount would increase further in light of the new charge.

Fletcher, 34, was abducted while she was running near the University of Memphis early Friday morning. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Abston-Henderson, 38, on Saturday after matching his DNA to a pair of sandals found near the scene, police documents state.

Surveillance footage showed a black GMC Terrain “passing and then waiting for the victim to run by,” according to a Memphis Police Department affidavit. “A male exited the black GMC Terrain, ran aggressively toward the victim, and then forced the victim Eliza Fletcher into the passenger side of the vehicle … there appeared to be a struggle.”

The affidavit later added: “The vehicle then sat in the parking lot with the victim inside for approximately four minutes before it drove off.”

The “violent” abduction was caught on video and allegedly showed Abston-Henderson “waiting for, then rushing toward the victim, then forcing the victim into the vehicle, where she was confined and removed and continues to be missing.”

“It is believed and supported by the facts and physical evidence that she suffered serious injury,” the police affidavit states. “Further, it is probable and apparent from witness statements that these injuries left evidence, e.g., blood, in the vehicle that the Defendant cleaned.”

People who knew Abston-Henderson reported that they saw him just before 8 a.m. Friday behaving oddly and cleaning the interior of his GMC Terrain with floor cleaner. They also reported that he washed his clothes in the sink of their home.

