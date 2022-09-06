Eliza Fletcher death: Who is Memphis suspect Cleotha Abston-Henderson?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The man accused of abducting and murdering Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher is not divulging information related to his alleged crimes, despite that he faces several murder-related charges for the young mother’s death, according to officials and records.

Officials revealed earlier in the day on Tuesday that they “have not gotten very much information” from the suspect, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston-Henderson.

As of Tuesday, Abston-Henderson had been charged with first-degree murder, premeditated murder and murder in perpetration of kidnappings, in addition to other counts that include aggravated kidnapping and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

Abston-Herndon was known to drive a GMC Terrain that matched the description of the vehicle used in the Friday morning abduction of 34-year-old Fletcher.

The young mother of two was jogging near the University of Memphis around 4:30 a.m. Friday when she was kidnapped. The “violent” abduction was caught on video and allegedly showed the suspect “waiting for, then rushing toward the victim, then forcing the victim into the vehicle,” police documents state.

Surveillance footage showed a black GMC Terrain “passing and then waiting for the victim to run by,” according to a Memphis Police Department affidavit. “A male exited the black GMC Terrain, ran aggressively toward the victim, and then forced the victim Eliza Fletcher into the passenger side of the vehicle … there appeared to be a struggle.”

The affidavit later adds: “The vehicle then sat in the parking lot with the victim inside for approximately four minutes before it drove off.”

Investigators used DNA pulled from a pair of Champion sandals recovered at the scene to identify Abston-Henderson as a person of interest. They were later able to track his cell phone to the scene of Fletcher’s abduction around the time of the attack.

Just hours later, Abston-Herndon allegedly showed up at his brother’s home, where a woman saw him “cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain with floor cleaner and … behaving oddly,” the affidavit states.

His brother also told police he saw Cleotha cleaning the inside of his car, and both witnesses saw him “washing his clothes in the sink of the house,” the document further states.

On Saturday, agents with the U.S. Marshals Service detained Abston-Henderson at his Waterstone Oak Way home, where investigators located the GMC Terrain “backed into a parking spot in the parking lot area” of the address.

But Abston-Henderson would not divulge any information to investigators regarding Fletcher’s whereabouts.

The young woman’s remains were ultimately discovered less than a half a mile away, behind a vacant home located at 1666 Victor Street, officials said.

Officials have said it was too early to determine the place and method of Fletcher’s death. A police department spokesperson would not comment to Fox News Digital when asked about any significance or connection between Abston-Henderson and the vacant building near where Fletcher was found.

Records show Abston-Henderson has lived in Tennessee for decades, if not his whole life. He is currently being housed in a Shelby County jail, pending a Wednesday morning court appearance.

Abston-Henderson is so far being held on $510,000 bail, though the amount is expected to change when he is arraigned Wednesday on the most serious charges – those being the counts related to Fletcher’s murder.

But Friday’s attack was not Abston-Henderson’s first foray with the criminal justice system – or with kidnapping allegations, records show.

Abston was charged in May 2000, when he was still considered a juvenile, with kidnapping and aggravated robbery for allegedly forcing a prominent local attorney named Kemper Durand into his vehicle’s trunk.

Officials confirmed that he was 16 when he took Durand to an ATM and ordered him to retrieve cash. Durand was able to escape to safety. Abston-Henderson reportedly pleaded guilty.

Records show he served 24 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction system, with a sentence that ended in November 2020.

He allegedly boasts additional charges from when he was a juvenile, including aggravated assault – with and without a weapon – theft and rape, FOX 13 reported.

The Memphis Police affidavit describes how Abston-Herndon was working for a cleaning service in the time before his Saturday arrest. The business’ owner confirmed to police that she employed the murder suspect. She also gave investigators his cell phone number and confirmed that he was known to drive the GMC Terrain.

Deputy Attorney General Steve Mulroy said Tuesday investigators had “no reason to think this was anything other than an isolated attack by a stranger.” He did not divulge a possible motive.

Fletcher’s family released a statement in which they asked the public and the media to give them time “to grieve in privacy without outside intrusion during this painful time.”

“We are heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss. Liza was a such a joy to so many – her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her,” the statement continues. “Now it’s time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her. We appreciate all the expressions of love and concern we have received. We are grateful beyond measure to local, state and federal law enforcement for their tireless efforts to find Liza and to bring justice to the person responsible for this horrible crime.”