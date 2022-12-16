Elon Musk and AOC spar yet again, Twitter employee political donations revealed and more top headlines

TWITTER TANTRUM – Elon Musk and AOC spar after congresswoman complains about journalists’ suspensions. Continue reading …

POLITICALLY UNNEUTRAL – Almost all Twitter employee donations went to one party during midterms. Continue reading …

PIGGY BANK BAIL – Young boy accused of killing mom over video game requests lower bond. Continue reading …

SBF EFFECT – Crypto company’s collapse may hit smallest investors hardest. Continue reading …

‘CANNOT CRY AT THE TABLE’ – Activists paid to call dinner guests racist complain about ‘White women tears.’ Continue reading …

ROAD TO 2024 – Ohio Republican takes steps to launch Senate challenge against vulnerable Democrat. Continue reading …

DELAYED CALL – Rep. Stefanik slams Pentagon for late review of diversity official. Continue reading …

PARTISAN DIVIDE – Americans show little enthusiasm for a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. Continue reading …

BACKING FOR PROBE – Bipartisan support for investigating Hunter Biden. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

TRYING TO ‘FIX CHILDREN’ – First Emmys for kids criticized for heavy focus on LGBT content. Continue reading …

ROYAL PAIN – ‘The View’ host Sunny Hostin rages at ‘racist’ royal family after release of ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries. Continue reading …

‘NOT IN SPIRIT OF FREE SPEECH’ – CNN panel seethes over Musk not giving them Twitter Files. Continue reading …

MEDIA INDUSTRY BLOODBATH – Insiders, experts on why Washington Post, CNN, NPR, others slashing jobs. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – When you give out free money in reparations, nothing is ever enough. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Here’s what a source said about the CIA and JFK’s assassination. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden is focusing on whales instead of our other crises. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Democrats have nothing to run on in 2024. Continue reading …

‘NOTHING WILL CHANGE’ – Critics say Los Angeles mayor’s homelessness emergency won’t work. Continue reading …

CRISIS UP CLOSE – A exclusive look inside the El Paso migrant caravan. Continue reading …

THE LOVES OF LIZ TAYLOR – Author shares new details about actresses’ iconic relationships. Continue reading …

EVERGREEN PIONEER – Meet the American who sowed the seeds of the first American Christmas tree farm. Continue reading …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.