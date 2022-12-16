Elon Musk and AOC spar yet again, Twitter employee political donations revealed and more top headlines
TWITTER TANTRUM – Elon Musk and AOC spar after congresswoman complains about journalists’ suspensions. Continue reading …
POLITICALLY UNNEUTRAL – Almost all Twitter employee donations went to one party during midterms. Continue reading …
PIGGY BANK BAIL – Young boy accused of killing mom over video game requests lower bond. Continue reading …
SBF EFFECT – Crypto company’s collapse may hit smallest investors hardest. Continue reading …
‘CANNOT CRY AT THE TABLE’ – Activists paid to call dinner guests racist complain about ‘White women tears.’ Continue reading …
ROAD TO 2024 – Ohio Republican takes steps to launch Senate challenge against vulnerable Democrat. Continue reading …
DELAYED CALL – Rep. Stefanik slams Pentagon for late review of diversity official. Continue reading …
PARTISAN DIVIDE – Americans show little enthusiasm for a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. Continue reading …
BACKING FOR PROBE – Bipartisan support for investigating Hunter Biden. Continue reading …
TRYING TO ‘FIX CHILDREN’ – First Emmys for kids criticized for heavy focus on LGBT content. Continue reading …
ROYAL PAIN – ‘The View’ host Sunny Hostin rages at ‘racist’ royal family after release of ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries. Continue reading …
‘NOT IN SPIRIT OF FREE SPEECH’ – CNN panel seethes over Musk not giving them Twitter Files. Continue reading …
MEDIA INDUSTRY BLOODBATH – Insiders, experts on why Washington Post, CNN, NPR, others slashing jobs. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – When you give out free money in reparations, nothing is ever enough. Continue reading …
TUCKER CARLSON – Here’s what a source said about the CIA and JFK’s assassination. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – Biden is focusing on whales instead of our other crises. Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – Democrats have nothing to run on in 2024. Continue reading …
‘NOTHING WILL CHANGE’ – Critics say Los Angeles mayor’s homelessness emergency won’t work. Continue reading …
CRISIS UP CLOSE – A exclusive look inside the El Paso migrant caravan. Continue reading …
THE LOVES OF LIZ TAYLOR – Author shares new details about actresses’ iconic relationships. Continue reading …
EVERGREEN PIONEER – Meet the American who sowed the seeds of the first American Christmas tree farm. Continue reading …
