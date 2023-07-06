Elon Musk trains with UFC legend Georges St Pierre, comes to ‘obvious conclusion’

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter and Tesla among other top companies, has been in the gym training and staying sharp just in case the reported fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg comes to fruition.

However, Musk admitted on Monday he might have to do a lot more work to make it to a mixed martial arts arena.

Podcast Lex Fridman posted a photo of himself, Musk, UFC legend Georges St. Pierre and MMA instructor John Danaher during one of their training sessions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Really fun! The obvious conclusion is that I need a *lot* more training,” Musk tweeted in response to the picture, adding that it was an “honor” to be among those men.

The training sessions have come ahead of a rumored bout between Zuckerberg and Musk. St. Pierre tweeted at Musk late last month volunteering to train Musk.

“I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg,” St. Pierre tweeted to which Musk agreed.

Musk, who owns also SpaceX, previously admitted to not regularly working out, although he previously tweeted that he trained in “judo, Kyokushin (full contact) & no rules streetfighting.” Zuckerberg has trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a self-defense martial art, for more than a year and won an amateur tournament.

ELON MUSK’S SPARRING PARTNER SHARES TRAINING PHOTOS AHEAD OF CAGE MATCH WITH ZUCKERBERG: ‘EXTREMELY IMPRESSED’

The idea for the cage match started on Twitter on June 20, when Musk and other users on the platform were discussing Meta and its development of a Twitter-like competitor.

Musk then offered to settle the competition with Zuckerberg, who owns Facebook and Instagram, in a cage match. Zuckerberg reportedly accepted the challenge.

For what it’s worth, Threads launched on Wednesday without a fight taking place.

UFC President Dana White later confirmed the two billionaires were “absolutely dead serious” about a potential bout.

White told TMZ Sports the celebrity contest could be the “biggest fight ever in the history of the world.”

“Bigger than anything that’s ever been done,” White continued. “It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don’t have to be a fighting fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it.”

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.