Emergency services respond to uranium fire at National Nuclear Security Administration complex in Tennessee

A fire “involving uranium” broke out Wednesday morning at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, prompting an emergency response, according to a spokesperson for the National Nuclear Security Administration.

The NNSA spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that the fire began at approximately 9:15 a.m. local time in Building 9212 of the federal facility and that the impact of the fire has been limited to the site itself.

“Emergency Services responded to the event. The site activated the Y-12 Emergency Response Organization and we’ve been in close contact with local and state officials,” the spokesperson said.

Roughly 200 employees were evacuated from the building, with all employees accounted for. Other buildings next door to 9212 were evacuated as well.

“There are no reports of injury or contamination,” the spokesperson added.

Fox News’s Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.