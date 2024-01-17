Emily Mayfield, wife of Bucs star QB, praises husband’s playoff win in face of ‘so many naysayers’

Emily Mayfield, the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield, celebrated her husband’s playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles with a sweet message on social media.

Mayfield, who had to battle Kyle Trask to become the successor to Tom Brady, threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns as Tampa Bay won the game 32-9. Emily Mayfield reposted a picture on her Instagram Stories from ESPN showing the quarterback smiling.

“This smile is everything. So much adversity. So many naysayers. People wanting him to fail,” she wrote. “He hasn’t stopped working, he never stopped believing….. I am SO proud of him.”

It was Tampa Bay’s first playoff win since the team defeated the Eagles in the 2021-22 playoffs. Brady had two touchdowns in that game, but the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Mayfield said the communication in the Bucs’ offense throughout the week made things more comfortable during the game.

“Everybody was on the same page, knowing what we were going to do offensively, schematically,” Mayfield said. “Came out and attacked. Obviously, got to make a few more plays overall on offense, but we made more than enough to win tonight.”

Mayfield’s journey from Heisman winner to his fallout with the Cleveland Browns has been well documented. In 2020, he helped lift Cleveland to its first playoff appearance in 20 years and its first playoff win since 1994. The Browns have not won a playoff game since.

He spent a half-season with the Carolina Panthers before they let him go. He showed grit in the final games with the Rams last season, but the team already had a quarterback. He signed with the Buccaneers in the offseason and has grinded his way back to being a No. 1 quarterback.

He has two playoff wins in his career now. More than Lamar Jackson and several other quarterbacks in his draft class. The only quarterback with more is Josh Allen, who is 5-4 in the postseason.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers now head to Detroit to take on the Lions in the divisional round.

