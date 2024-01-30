Eminem flips middle finger to 49ers fans during NFC Championship Game loss for his Lions

Eminem was in the minority at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco on Sunday, as he was rooting for his hometown Detroit Lions against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

But that didn’t stop him from having some friendly barbs with the 49ers faithful in the stands.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was seen in his suite flipping the bird to 49ers fans, who were doing the same, while wearing his Lions gear. He’s been at each home game for Detroit during these NFL playoffs, where his team won both against the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reach the penultimate game of the season.

Though the middle finger is usually an insult, Eminem was doing so in good fun as both parties were laughing in the end. Of course, some on social media didn’t take it that way, as the video can certainly be taken out of context.

But one X user pointed to another video, where Eminem was seen posing for pictures with 49ers fans who loved seeing him at the game despite their different allegiances.

Eminem was certainly having his fun with 49ers fans, but he likely wasn’t smiling at the end of the game.

The first half was probably quite the scene in his suite, as the Lions surprised the 49ers with a 24-7 lead at halftime thanks to three rushing touchdowns from three separate players.

However, the scoring onslaught the Lions had in the first half was what the 49ers came out in the second half with. San Francisco put up 27 unanswered points on the Lions, and despite a late touchdown to make it 34-31, a miracle onside kick didn’t work.

So, the Lions streak of never playing in the Super Bowl since that era began in the NFL continues on, and every Detroit fan like Eminem is feeling blue this Monday.

On the bright side, the Lions have seen steady progress under head coach Dan Campbell, who caught flak for his decisions to go for it on fourth-and-short on multiple occasions. He’s been doing so all season long, but quarterback Jared Goff didn’t convert any of them, leading to 49ers points on ensuing drives.

But there’s no denying the Lions have the group to get back to this point next season, where Eminem will hope for a different result than the one he witnessed in the Bay Area on Sunday.

Maybe then he can have some interesting interactions with fans once more.