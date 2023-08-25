Eminem salutes Jets rookie after ode to legendary rapper on ‘Hard Knocks’ goes viral

New York Jets undrafted rookie wide receiver Jerome Kapp became a household name after performing legendary rapper Eminem’s famous “8 Mile” freestyle during the rookie talent show, which was featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

And Eminem seemed to love it.

The original “B Rabbit” gave Kapp, who looked just like Eminem in the film with his hood pulled over a beanie, a salute on social media.

Eminem posted a simple salute emoji while tagging Kapp, HBO and the NFL above the full video of Kapp’s rapping performance, where he recited the freestyle word for word.

The rookie talent show is always a fun aspect of training camp as the veterans revel in sitting back and watching what each rookie brings to the table.

Kapp stole the show, though, with players like Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Mosley and others giving him a standing ovation after completing the freestyle, including the part at the end where Eminem’s character went A cappella with the beat ending.

The 24-year-old Kapp started off his performance by saying his name and letting the crowd know he didn’t get a signing bonus. The Division II standout from Kutztown University in Pennsylvania has been having a solid training camp.

Kapp has only been able to get one catch after two Jets preseason games. The final chance to stand out to his coaches comes on Saturday when the Jets take on the Giants.

After that, roster cutdowns begin with the 53-man roster needing to be trimmed by Tuesday.

Whether he makes the Jets’ roster or not, Kapp already has a fan in one of the greatest rappers of all time.