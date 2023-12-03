Emmitt Smith talks Cowboys’ Super Bowl hopes: ‘More concerned about what’s between our ears’

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 9-3 with a victory over the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night and showed they could eke out wins against good teams at home.

It’s going to take more than three Dak Prescott touchdown passes for Dallas to make noise once the postseason comes.

The Cowboys haven’t been to the NFC championship game — let alone the Super Bowl — since the 1995 season.

Smith, who partnered with Bud Light for a new ad campaign with Peyton Manning, told Fox News Digital before the Cowboys’ 41-35 Week 13 win how the team was going to get back into contention.

“I’m not concerned by the talent,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer said. “I’m more concerned about what’s between our ears. Because 90% of the game is mental, and the other is 10% physical. So, what’s between the ears is extremely important. How you prepare and how you go out there and deliver on the football field on a consistent basis week in and week out is something that I look for.”

Smith gave some insight into what he’s looking for from the team with five games remaining.

“Are we developing the chemistry that we need to develop with the intensity that needs to come along with every game and every play no matter who we play? If we play somebody that is less talented than us, let’s dominate them,” he said.

“We’ve been able to do that against teams that had second- or third-string quarterbacks playing for them. And when we’re playing at home, we’re scoring 47 points. We dominated. But that needs to happen on a consistent basis and not only at home. But it also needs to happen on the road. That’s when you really have a team you can rely on.”