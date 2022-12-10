Emory University hospital apologizes after nurses make ‘disrespectful’ TikTok sharing labor, delivery ‘icks’

Emory University’s hospital is apologizing after several of its nurses made a “disrespectful” TikTok sharing their “icks” about labor and delivery patients.

The since-deleted video went viral on social media and shows several nurses complaining about various behaviors from patients.

“My ick when you come in for your induction talking about ‘can I take a shower or eat?,” one nurse says.

“My ick is when you ask how much the baby weighs and It’s still in your hands,” another nurse says.

“Another ick, when you’re going room to room between one baby mama and your other baby mama,” a third nurse said.

In a statement on social media, Emory Healthcare condemned the video that was made by “former employees” at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We are aware of a TikTok video that included disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown. We have investigated the situation and taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video,” the statement read.

Emory Healthcare went on to say that the video falls short of its values and commitment to patients.

“This video does not represent our commitment to patient-and family-centered care and falls far short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate,” Emory Healthcare said. “At no time should our patients ever feel they are not being treated with care and respect. Every patient at Emory Healthcare deserves to be cared for by a compassionate, experienced team in a comfortable and safe environment.”