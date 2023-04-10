Emotional Kentucky Gov. Beshear says he knows Louisville bank shooting victims personally, pleads for prayers

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he knew at least some of the Louisville bank victims personally, as he pleaded for prayers Monday.

Louisville Metropolitan Police Department said there are five people dead and six injured after a shooting unfolded around 8:30 a.m. local time at a building that houses an Old National Bank location. “LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear tweeted earlier.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.