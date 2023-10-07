Enes Kanter Freedom condemns unprecedented attack on Israel: ‘Undeniably barbaric’

Former professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom condemned the Saturday attack on Israel that has killed at least 100 Israelis in an attack for which the Islamist movement Hamas is taking responsibility.

A senior Hamas military commander, Mohammad Deif, announced the start of the operation in which he called on Palestinians everywhere to attack the Israelis.

“This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth,” he said in a broadcast on Hamas media, saying that 5,000 rockets had been launched.

AT LEAST 100 DEAD AS HAMAS LAUNCHES UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK ON ISRAEL, NETANYAHU SAYS NATION IS ‘AT WAR’

Kanter Freedom condemned the attacks in a written statement to Fox News Digital.

“I’ve been closely monitoring what’s going on in the Middle East,” Kanter Freedom said. “I’ve come across numerous messages, and I believe that it’s very important to address the situation in Israel with clarity. What is happening there is undeniably barbaric, acts of terrorism that cannot be softened with ‘buts’ or additional justifications.

“The loss of innocent lives can never be justified by any means. It’s crucial to emphasize that these events have nothing to do with Islam. In fact, Islam teaches that taking the life of one innocent person is equal to killing entire humanity. We have to condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with the innocent people in Israel. Many of my Palestinian friends are not supporting Hamas, each act of Hamas terrorism; taking away hopes for peace in the region.”

Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists invaded areas of southern Israel as rocket barrages launched from the Gaza Strip struck the area on Saturday.

“Dead people being stripped and paraded about like trophies on trucks, elderly women being driven into Gaza as hostages and the 5,000 rockets raining upon innocent civilians in Israel,” Kanter Freedom continued.

“This is UNACCEPTABLE!!!

“As a Muslim, I strongly condemn the current attacks against [Israel]. I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones.”

President Biden condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel on Saturday.

“This morning, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel. The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the government and people of Israel,” Biden said.

“Terrorism is never justified,” the president continued, reiterating that Israel has a right to self-defense. “The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.”

“Jill and I are keeping in our prayers all of the families who have been hurt by this violence. We are heartbroken by the lives that have been tragically cut short and hope for a swift recovery for all those who have been wounded,” Biden said.

“My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

Kanter Freedom has long advocated for human rights around the world and turned his attention toward China in October 2021, calling the leader of the Chinese Communist Party a “brutal dictator” as he advocated for an independent Tibet.

Kanter Freedom would continue his campaign throughout the first few months of the 2021-22 season, calling out Nike, the NBA and superstar LeBron James for turning a blind eye toward China’s human rights abuses.

In February 2022, Kanter Freedom was traded by the Boston Celtics to the Houston Rockets, where he was quickly waived.

He has not played in the NBA since and told Fox News Digital in April that no team had reached out to him or his agent to inquire about his services.

