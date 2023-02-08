Enes Kanter Freedom throws intense shade on LeBron James right after he breaks NBA scoring record

It was a memorable night for LeBron James and the basketball world, but Enes Kanter Freedom knew exactly how he would “honor” the new all-time scorer.

Moments after James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time points leader, the former NBA big man took to Twitter to hit James with a hard jab.

Kanter Freedom gave credit for his illustrious career, but not necessarily off the court.

“38,388 Points. 0 Morals. 0 Values. 0 Principles. 0 Empathy. 1 Bow Down to #China. Congrats @KingJames,” he tweeted.

Kanter Freedom legally changed his last name upon becoming a U.S. citizen, and he has been vocal about the NBA’s relationship with China in the past. James caught controversy for comments made about China in which he said a former executive was “misinformed” about protests in the country.

“I have been playing 11 years in NBA and over 800 games,” Kanter Freedom said on “The Ingraham Angle” in December. “I have never, ever in my whole career [seen] any ambassador of any government that takes the court before or after the game and takes free shots. I remember when my manager sent me that video, I thought it was a joke, but I just — when I saw that tweet from the Chinese ambassador — I was like, ‘This is just disgusting…’

“When the Muslims are being literally slaughtered in concentration camps in China, you [Adam Silver] are silent, and not only are you silent, but you’re literally working with this genocidal regime. You’re literally working with the most brutal regime in the world hand-in-hand and trying to make money and business over there.”

“Please look me in the eye and say you don’t know nothing about the 3 million people in concentration camps in China [who] are getting tortured and raped every day. Shame on you.”

James needed 36 points to break the record and accomplished the feat in the third quarter.

He finished with 38 points in the 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.