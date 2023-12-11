‘Engage and destroy’: Space Force missile defense interceptor test takes out target

U.S. forces on Monday conducted a test of the Missile Defense Agency‘s upgraded Ground-Based Interceptor for its homeland missile defense system that intercepted an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM).

The launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California occurred around 6:48 a.m. from the northern part of the military installation. The GBI is part of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, which is designed to defend against threats against rouge nations such as North Korea and Iran.

US AIR FORCE SEEKS CONGRESSIONAL SUPPORT TO PROTECT NUCLEAR MISSILES FROM WIND TURBINES

“This successful intercept utilizing the 2-/3-Stage selectable Ground Based Interceptor capability in 2-stage mode provides the Warfighter with increased battlespace that supports additional shot opportunities to negate an incoming threat missile,” newly confirmed MDA Director Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, said in the statement. “This test demonstrates that we continue to provide enhanced capabilities for our existing Ground Based Interceptor fleet while we rapidly design and deliver the leap-ahead technology of the Next Generation Interceptor.”

Monday’s launch was part of a test to improve the GMD element of the Ballistic Missile Defense System.

The test was conducted by the Missile Defense Agency, in coordination with the U.S. Northern Command, the U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 30, and the U.S. Space Command Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense.

The IRBM was launched from a C-17 aircraft near Hawaii during a flight test.

It was the first test of a three-stage GBI operating in two-stage mode, meaning the third stage was commanded not to ignite and allowed earlier release of the kill vehicle.

“The test demonstrated the ability of the GMD capability to engage threats faster and provides the capability to engage and destroy intermediate and long-range ballistic missile threats to the U.S. homeland,” a base statement said.