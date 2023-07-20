Ernie Els rips PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan for ‘bulls—‘ LIV Golf deal

The PGA Tour’s deal with the Public Investment Fund continues to upset not only current players, but even some of the game’s legends.

Ernie Els, a 19-time PGA Tour winner, ripped Commissioner Jay Monahan after his first round at The Open Championship Thursday, saying the tour is in “absolutely shambles.”

Els, 53, says if the deal between the PGA and the PIF, which funds LIV Golf, occurred during Els’ heyday, “there’s no way [Monahan’s] around.”

“No way. And the board has to change. You do s— like this. I’m sorry, it’s not right. Talk to us, tell us what you’re going to do, plan on negotiating. Don’t just go rogue as a member of the board and come back with a deal and think we’re all going to say yes. You’re affecting people’s lives. You’re affecting the professional game. It’s just so bad,” Els told Sports Illustrated.

The four-time major winner also called LIV’s team aspect “circus golf.”

“Team golf doesn’t work. It works maybe in a two-month, three-month happy season. Get these guys together, get teams together and play around the world. But (then) play real golf. That’s what this thing is all about.

“That’s what I prided myself on. Like Tiger (Woods) and some of these guys. Playing that type of golf. Getting yourself into majors. And grinding. And for these guys (the PGA Tour leadership) to go out there and do what they did, just off the cuff, as a board member, do a deal, nobody knows.

“The commissioner is supposed to be the guy running our tour. These board members make a deal or a so-called deal and with no input from the players. It’s absolute shambles. I’m worried.”

Els said Monahan and LIV “should have had a chat from the get-go” to avoid a rivalry in the first place.

“I spent almost 30 years on tour. … There’s a lot of guys who did a lot for this tour. They helped the tour and helped build the game. Are you kidding me? And then this bulls—.”

Monahan said in September he did not expect anything positive to come out of what was then a rivalry.

The agreement will end all pending litigation involving the three golf circuits and will allow for those players who left their respective tours to reapply for membership following the 2023 season.

Els shot a 4-over 75 in the first round Thursday. He won the 2002 and 2012 Open Championships.