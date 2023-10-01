Escaped New Jersey inmate Edward Berbon recaptured after walking away from halfway house

A fugitive in New Jersey was recaptured Friday nearly a week after escaping custody, authorities said.

Edward Berbon, 54, was taken into custody without incident shortly before 2:30 p.m. after investigators with a fugitive unit located him in Camden, the New Jersey Department of Corrections said.

“My deepest appreciation to the hard work and dedication by the Special Investigation Division to locate and bring this individual into custody,” Commissioner Victoria L. Kuhn said in a written statement. “The New Jersey Department of Correction’s Fugitive Unit is among the best at what they do and we are grateful for their work to bring this case to a quick resolution.”

Berbon had been in serving in a residential community release program but failed to report back to his halfway house in Camden County on Sept. 23 after finishing a work shift in Mount Laurel. Officials said the work release program is designed to help inmates who are nearing the end of their sentence transition back into the community.

Authorities considered Berbon an escapee, though they said there was no information that he posed a threat to the community.

Berbon had been in custody since 2005 for the attempted murder of his parents and was scheduled to be released on Feb. 12, 2024.

He had attacked his parents at their home in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, in July 2004, just hours after he had been released from prison, authorities said. His parents survived, though it remains unclear what spurred those attacks.

Berbon had previously served prison sentences for theft and robbery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.