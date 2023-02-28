ESPN analyst takes offense to Deion Sanders’ recruiting tactics: ‘This s— ain’t funny’

Deion Sanders has some unorthodox recruiting methods.

The new University of Colorado head coach said a couple of weeks ago he recruits quarterbacks with a high GPA who are from “dual parent” homes and looks for “single mama” households for defensive linemen he tries to lure.

It may or may not have been a joke, but an ESPN pundit didn’t take it lightly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Marcus Spears, who played nine NFL seasons, isn’t a fan of Sanders’ ideas.

“This s— ain’t funny,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“Well, we have different attributes. Smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. Now, quarterbacks are different,” Sanders told Rich Eisen earlier this month. “We want mother, father. Dual parent. We want that kid to be 3.5 [GPA] and up. Because he has to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all. Because he has to be a leader of men.

FORMER GEORGIA FOOTBALL PLAYERS TELL PETA TO ‘CHILL OUT’ ON ITS CRITICISM OF LIVE MASCOT: ‘UGA LIVE THE LIFE’

“Defensive linemen is totally opposite. Single mama, trying to get it, he’s on free lunch,” Sanders added. “I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight. And I want him to just go get it. It’s a whole different attribute that you look for in different positions. And we have that stuff just chronicled. We know what we want, and we go get it.”

Sanders just completed his first recruiting class at Colorado, making a big splash on signing day and pulling in the 21st-ranked class and a top-five transfer portal class, according to 247Sports.

“We’re not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry,” Sanders said. “We recruited some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We’re coming. We’re serious about that.”

Sanders took the Colorado job after going 23-3 in his two seasons at Jackson State, which lost both Celebration Bowls during Sanders’ tenure.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.