ESPN announcer has nightmare slip-up while calling college baseball game

Tom Hart sure wishes he could “turn the clock back.”

Hart was calling the SEC baseball tournament game between Auburn and Vanderbilt when he had a slip of the tongue he wouldn’t wish on his worst enemy.

When trying to say “you can’t turn the clock back,” well, let’s just say he mixed up some letters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“You can’t turn the black c-ck black,” Hart said.

WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE

Even his broadcasting partner, Chris Burke, let out an audible “Ooh” after the mishap.

ANGELS’ MIKE TROUT PASSES JOE DIMAGGIO ON ALL-TIME HOME RUN LIST IN SWEEP OF RED SOX

“I know it’s after midnight,” Hart joked. He was calling his second of back-to-back tournament games, and is again doing so on Thursday.

He then successfully said, “You can’t turn the clock back,” but he definitely took his time in doing so.

Hart has been with ESPN since 2012, calling college baseball, football, basketball, Major League Baseball and the XFL.