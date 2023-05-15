ESPN awkwardly asks Red Sox’s Triston Casas about dead mother during on-field interview on Mother’s Day

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas had to awkwardly answer a question about his mother, who passed away when he was 9 years old, while being mic’d up during ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast on Mother’s Day.

Play-by-play announcer Karl Ravech called a ball during an at-bat in the Red Sox-St. Louis Cardinals contest and jumped right into a question about Casas’ mother, which was cringeworthy.

“I know your mom passed away when you were young,” he said. “What does Mother’s Day mean to you and your brother?”

Casas’ younger brother, Gavin, is also a first baseman. He plays with the South Carolina Gamecocks after playing two seasons with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

“Yeah, what happened was unfortunate to me, but I have so many mother figures in my life,” Casas said, as you could hear his voice crack. “Whether they have my last name, whether they don’t, I’ve had so much support around in and around my circle that I don’t even feel like I missed out on anything.

“I know she’s watching me every day. I know she’s smiling, proud of me.”

The end of Casas’ answer was cut off when a walk was issued to the Cardinals’ hitter, who he interacted with when he got down to first base.

In the middle of a game, questions like that aren’t what a player wants to hear. And social media confirmed that after reacting to the question.

“Did they really just ask Triston Casas about his dead mom while he is playing first base????” @ReadJacksTweets said on Twitter.

Another user, @oliviawhitton, wrote: “Literally wild to me that they’re interviewing Triston Casas about his dead mom on Mother’s Day as he’s actively in the middle of playing a baseball game.”

Boston ended up falling to St. Louis, 9-1, though Casas ended the game 1-for-3 with a walk at the plate.

He’s been struggling a bit in the bigs since he was called up late last season. In 62 games, he owns a .194/.341/.389 slash line with 10 homers and 26 RBI. Casas is one of the Red Sox’s top prospects, displaying tremendous power in the minors, and at times in the major leagues, from the left side of the dish.

He has been a bit better in recent games as he continues to get acclimated to MLB, going 6-for-16 with two homers, four RBI and five walks in his last seven games. He’s hitting .267 with a .404 on-base percentage in his last 15 as well.