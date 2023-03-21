ESPN fires exec who led ‘Inclusive Content Committee’ after harassment allegations: report

ESPN has fired executive vice president Rob King after he was accused of harassment, according to the New York Post.

The firing allegedly comes from social media posts that were brought to ESPN’s human resources. Shortly after the report, King tweeted that he “decided…to leave” the company.

“After nearly 20 years with ESPN, I have decided the time is right for me to leave the company,” King said on his Twitter account. “I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family and friends, and wish the company continued success.”

King joined ESPN in 2004 and was named the Executive Editor at Large for Special Projects in March 2020.

According to ESPN’s site, King was “responsible for the company’s overall journalistic direction, working closely with leaders across ESPN Films and original content, digital content, social media, multi-platform journalism and storytelling and global content, and advises ESPN and its senior leadership team on editorial issues.”

Before taking on his final role at the company, King oversaw ESPN’s original content, including 30 for 30 documentaries and ESPN+ original series, and he was a senior vice president for “SportsCenter” and ESPNews. He also had previously been the editor-in-chief for ESPN.com.

The New York Post notes that King reported directly to ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro and helped lead the company’s “Inclusive Content Committee.” According to his ESPN bio, the Inclusive Content Committee was “a team with a core mission to enhance storytelling on all ESPN platforms by serving as a diverse resource for the company’s content creators.”

ESPN is in the midst of layoffs, but the Post notes that this decision is separate.

ESPN declined comment to Fox News Digital.