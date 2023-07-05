ESPN reporter slights Thunder’s Jaylin Williams in awkward interview moment: ‘No offense, young man’

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe left Oklahoma City Thunder rookies Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams speechless during Monday night’s Summer League game when she seemingly slighted the latter during a postgame interview.

After the Thunder defeated the Utah Jazz 95-85 in their Salt Lake City Summer League matchup, Rowe spoke to the teammates on the court.

“We dubbed you the Jalen Williams tonight,” Rowe said, speaking to the 2022 first-round pick, adding, “No offense, young man,” when addressing Jaylin Williams, who was drafted in the second round that same year.

The former Razorbacks star laughed off the remark, but teammate Tre Mann’s facial expression said it all.

Chet Holmgren, who had his arm around Jaylin Williams, couldn’t help but laugh and then covered his mouth to say something to him.

Jalen Williams headlined the Thunder’s victory Monday night with 21 points. Mann added 20 points and seven rebounds.

Holmgren, who missed the entire 2022-2023 NBA season with a foot injury, returned with an impressive 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.