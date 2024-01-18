ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Cowboys bringing back Mike McCarthy a ‘mistake’

Following an embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Playoffs, most believed the Mike McCarthy era to be over in Dallas.

The Cowboys were thoroughly beaten by the Packers on Sunday, at one point down 27-0 in the first half.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was distraught and upset with his team’s effort, making most believe that changes were coming.

“This seems like the most painful (playoff loss) because we all had such great expectations and had hope for this team,” Jones said of the loss, via NFL.com. “I’m floored. This is beyond my comprehension.”

And yet on Wednesday, the Cowboys announced that McCarthy would return in 2024, the final year of his contract.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday after McCarthy spoke to the media, and the former quarterback was not impressed with the Cowboys’ decision.

“I thought on Monday [that] change was needed given how the game went,” Orlovsky said. “Not that they just lost. Given how the game went. Is it the right decision?

“I think it’s a mistake to keep coach McCarthy. We’ll find out in a year. This is what’s going to happen. The Cowboys will be really good next season. Everyone will go, ‘Is this the time? Is this Dallas’ best chance?’ And we’ll all probably go, ‘Yeah, because they’re really good.’ And then they’ll go to the playoffs, and they’ll lay an egg like usual.”

Orlovsky added that while he thinks McCarthy is a good coach, he feels that he’s not a good enough coach for Dallas to reach a Super Bowl.

McCarthy had a three-hour meeting with Jones before the owner ultimately decided to stick with his head coach of four years.

“We have an unbelievable fanbase, and they should be frustrated,” McCarthy said, per the Cowboys website. “We’re extremely disappointed, for them and for the performance. But my message is this: we’ve established a championship program, it’s just not the world championship, yet. We know how to win, we know how to train to win and we have the right people.

“We just have to cross the threshold in playoff games. It’s extremely disappointing, but I know how to win, and we will get over that threshold. And that’s why I’m standing here today.”

The Cowboys have not reached the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season.

