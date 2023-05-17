ESPN’s Malika Andrews faces social media scorn over pertinent Ja Morant question to Adam Silver

ESPN reporter Malika Andrews was the subject of some social media backlash on Tuesday after she asked NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about the Ja Morant gun-flashing video, which led to the Memphis Grizzlies star’s latest suspension over the weekend.

Silver appeared on ESPN as the San Antonio Spurs were awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Andrews asked Silver about his meeting with Morant after the Grizzlies guard was suspended the first time for flashing a gun in a Denver nightclub.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video,” Silver said. “Now, we’re in the process of investigating it, and we’ll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”

He said he and Morant talked openly and honestly about the consequences that could stem from waving a firearm around.

While the question seemed pertinent given the situation, some NBA fans were not happy with it. Andrews faced some backlash on social media.

The Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities as the NBA launched an investigation into the situation.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” put forth a dire outlook.

“There’s concern around the Grizzlies that [the NBA] is gonna come down hard on Ja Morant and that this gonna be potentially a serious suspension,” Charania said.