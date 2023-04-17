ESPN’s Stephen A Smith uses old gaffe to burn Netflix as fans wait for ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion special

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith appeared to be one of the thousands who were in shock when Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” reunion special caused havoc on the streaming platform.

The episode of “Love Is Blind” was set to be a live showing, putting the company to the test. Plenty of users expressed difficulty trying to get onto the app and website. Some screens appeared to still be loading while other users were met with a message that read, “Pardon the interruption. We’re having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet and try again.”

Smith went back into his own Twitter account and used one of the original NBA Twitter memes to poke fun at the show.

“Netflix servers right now,” he quote-tweeted himself.

The original tweet came from May 2015 when the sports pundit wrote, “Take a look, y’all: IMG_4346.jpeg.” The tweet continues to make its rounds on the internet from time to time, proving that the internet is the lone thing that can stay undefeated.

In May 2022, Smith address the tweet.

“I don’t even remember who the hell I was talking about here,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Netflix faced a roasting on Twitter. Brands like Blockbuster and Redbox even came after the streaming giant.

“Love is … late,” the company tweeted in an attempt to laugh off the saga.