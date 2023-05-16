Evening Edition: Durham Report Sharply Criticizes FBI And DOJ

Special Counsel John Durham delivered to Congress his final report on the FBI’s ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ probe into alleged election collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Durham said that the FBI and DOJ “failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law” when it began their Trump-Russia investigation. FOX’s Eben Brown spoke with Nicole Parker, former FBI special agent, who says it seriously damages the public’s trust in the FBI.

