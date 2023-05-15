Ex-76ers star Ben Simmons posts photo of wine glass while watching former team get blown out in Game 7

It’s apparent there is no love lost between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Sixers, and he was a three-time All-Star nod with them. However, when injuries mounted and Simmons took time off to take care of his mental health, the relationship quickly grew sour.

Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the blockbuster James Harden trade two years ago, and every time Simmons has returned to Philly since then, he’s been showered with boos.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One could imagine he was loving every minute of the Celtics-76ers Game 7, which Boston took home, 112-88 – and it seems like he was.

Simmons posted on an Instagram a shot of the game late in the fourth quarter with a wine glass in a living room.

The Celtics led, 107-78, with 3:24 left when Simmons snapped the photo.

ANGRY KNICKS FANS RIP DOWN, STOMP ON POSTER OF ALL-STAR JULIUS RANDLE AFTER PLAYOFF EXIT

Jayson Tatum dropped 51 points in the victory, the most ever in a Game 7 in NBA history.

Boston now faces the eighth-seeded Miami Heat for a trip to the NBA Finals – Boston won the East last year, and Miami made the Finals in 2020.

The conference finals are the same four teams that made it at the 2020 Orlando Bubble.