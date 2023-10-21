Ex-Alabama star Mark Ingram optimistic about Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff chances

The Alabama Crimson Tide do not feel as dominant as they once were.

Alabama suffered a loss to then-No. 11 Texas early in the season but bounced back with consecutive victories against Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Arkansas. While the Longhorns are the only blemish on their record, the Crimson Tide are undefeated in SEC play.

Mark Ingram, a former Crimson Tide star who won the Heisman Trophy in 2009, expressed optimism in Alabama’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.

“They just have to keep improving. They played probably one of the best teams in the country in the second week of the season,” he said. “We kind of just didn’t know who we were, didn’t really have an identity. I think the last three weeks they’ve improved tremendously. I think they’re putting Jalen Milroe in positions to utilize his skill set and have success. He’s been playing at lot better.”

Milroe has 1,397 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes in the first seven games of the season. Against the Aggies, he has a season-high 321 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the 26-20 win. He followed that up with 238 passing yards on only 10 completions with two touchdown passes in a 24-21 win over Arkansas.

Ingram, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of the Dos Equis College Football Tailgate Throwdown, said the offensive line and defensive line need to keep improving and building upon their recent success.

“I think they found an identity where they’re playing tough, physical, complementary football – offense (and) defense,” he said. “I think we’re just going to continue to see them improve, continue to see them gel, continue to see them gain momentum as they go through the season. And I think they have a really good shot to make the playoff.”

Alabama is ranked No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Crimson Tide have No. 17 Tennessee on the docket in a revenge game of sorts. The Volunteers knocked the Crimson Tide last season in Knoxville.

After the Vols, Alabama has a date with Kentucky.