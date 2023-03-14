Ex-Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke agrees to deal with Falcons: reports

The Atlanta Falcons are set to sign veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke to a two-year contract, the NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

The deal is worth up to $20 million, according to reports. The former Washington Commanders quarterback is expected to back up Desmond Ridder, who started four games during his rookie campaign last season.

Heinicke is a Georgia native and played high school football at Collins Hill High School in suburban Atlanta.

Former first-round draft pick Marcus Mariota started for the first 13 games of the 2022 season for Atlanta. After he was benched in favor of Ridder for the final 4 games of the year, Mariota decided to step away from the team and had a knee procedure.

The Falcons opted to sign Mariota just hours after agreeing to trade quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. Ryan, who had spent his entire carer in Atlanta up to that point, requested a trade after the team’s failed public pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

They hold the eighth overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft and could draft a rookie quarterback to compete with Ridder and Heinicke.

Heinicke, a former XFL star, does have plenty of experience as a starter in the NFL. He started nine games in 2022 with Washington and has 24 starts total during his tenure with the Commanders.

In December 2020, he went from sleeping on his sister’s couch and taking classes at Old Dominion University, to playing in the league when the Commanders signed him.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram to thank the Washington organization.

Heinicke stepped in for an injured Carson Wentz last season until he was benched late during a fourth quarter of a Christmas Eve game against the 49ers.

Sam Howell was under center for the Commanders regular season finale after Wentz was benched for the second time of the season.

Heinicke has thrown 34 touchdown passes against 25 interceptions in his career.