Ex-Jets running back Le’Veon Bell rips former coach Adam Gase, admits to marijuana use before NFL games

Le’Veon Bell failed to achieve the same level of success he did with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he signed with the New York Jets in 2019, but the three-time Pro Bowl running back seemingly pointed the finger at ex-head coach Adam Gase during an interview last week in which he also admitted to smoking marijuana before NFL games.

Bell, who is currently a free agent, talked about his lackluster run with the Jets, which lasted less than two seasons, during an appearance on the “Steel Here” podcast on Friday.

“Bro, we get to New York, and that’s when you instantly find out that head coaches make a huge difference,” he said. “As soon as I get to New York, I find that out like the first week.”

Bell was a one-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection out of the Steelers’ backfield. But after a contract dispute, he turned to New York, where he signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal, including $35 million guaranteed.

But the move didn’t turn out the way Bell expected.

“The team wasn’t that great, don’t get me wrong, but I feel like if Coach [Mike] Tomlin was coaching that team, we win nine games at least. Because the team wasn’t that bad, it just looks it.”

Bell was critical of his lack of usage during games and even criticized play calling, revealing that the Jets’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft, quarterback Sam Darnold, was left “confused” by Gase.

“It’s to the point where Sam Darnold is like – don’t even know like the actual line’s protections because he’s so confused about our offense because the coach is confusing him.”

The Jets went 7-9 in Bell’s first season with the team, which also coincided with Gase’s first season. The following year they went 2-14, but Bell was released in October.

Bell also opened up about his use of marijuana, admitting that he regularly smoked, including before NFL games.

“That’s what I did. When I was playing football, I smoked, bro,” he said. “Even before the games, I’d smoke and I’d go out there and run for 150 (yards), two (touchdowns).”

Bell was suspended twice for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy while he played for the Steelers, a team he says he’d like to retire with.

“The day when I do retire, it’s gonna be with Pittsburgh. Like, I’m trying to retire with Pittsburgh. But before I do that, I might be like, ‘Hey, let me get a couple carries in the preseason so I can show you all something.'”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.