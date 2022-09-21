Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane sentenced to 3 years on manslaughter in George Floyd death

One of four former Minneapolis police officers at the scene of George Floyd’s death learned his sentence on manslaughter charges on Wednesday.

Thomas Lane, who already pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Floyd, was sentenced to three years.

He was already serving a 2 1/2-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights. FOX 9 Minneapolis reported that Wednesday’s sentencing means no additional jail time for Lane.

In reaching a plea deal with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office, he agreed to plead guilty to the aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter under the contingency that he get a three-year state sentence to be served at the same time as his federal sentence.

