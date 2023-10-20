Ex-Missouri teacher who ditched classroom for OnlyFans has no regrets: ‘Far exceeded my teacher salary’

FIRST ON FOX: The former Missouri teacher who resigned after school administrators found out about her OnlyFans account told Fox News Digital she’s made close to $1 million selling porn.

Brianna Coppage, 28, was an English teacher at St. Clair High School, about an hour outside of St. Louis, and was placed on leave before ultimately resigning once administrators discovered her racy side hustle.

Coppage, who made $42,000 working as a teacher, said she used OnlyFans to make extra money that would help her pay off student loans from her advanced degrees.

“I started it, one, to just supplement my income and kind of see what happens and possibly make extra money. Like, I have student loans. I was working on my third degree. So, I also have a master’s degree in education, and then I was working on my specialist degree,” Coppage told Fox News Digital in an interview.

Coppage was placed on leave in September after meeting with two school administrators who received reports about her OnlyFans account.

“They specifically said they got a report from an adult in the Sullivan School District, and they asked, do I have any other income streams like outside of teaching? And I said, ‘Yes, I do have an OnlyFans.’ They asked how long I had been doing it, if it was during my own time or … anything at school, which I told them.”

Coppage said her work on OnlyFans was “completely separate” from her professional life at school.

Kyle Kruse, superintendent of the school district, previously told Fox News Digital administrators were “recently notified that an employee may have posted inappropriate media on one or more internet sites.”

“The district has engaged legal counsel to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this matter,” Kruse said. “Actions taken as a result of the investigation will be in accordance with board policy and with guidance from legal counsel.”

Coppage said she’s now among the platform’s top creators, raking in nearly $1 million since she began the account over the summer.

“I will also say that I have tens of thousands of fans now. And I have, you know, far exceeded my teacher salary for the year,” she said.

The former high school teacher added that if given the opportunity she’d do it again.

“I don’t regret it. I still strongly feel that. People are allowed to have personal lives outside of their career. And I’ve seen a lot of comments like, ‘Well, what if the students found it or it’s online? People are going to see it.’

“And I don’t necessarily disagree with that,” she said. “I know for a fact that, one, students are not the ones who found it. They’re not the ones who reported it. And they didn’t see it until adults posted my link in a community group.”

