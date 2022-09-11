Ex-MLB pitcher who retired to become NYC-area cop dead in car crash on his way to 9/11 memorial

Anthony Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a New York City-area police officer, was killed in a car crash while he was on his way to work at the 9/11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan. He was 37.

Varvaro’s former team, the Atlanta Braves, revealed the pitcher’s death in a statement on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro. Anthony, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta,” the Braves said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“He voluntarily retired from MLB in 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer.

“He was en route to serve at the World Trade Center Command in commemoration of September 11, 2001 activities when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.”

NFL FANS BELT OUT NATIONAL ANTHEM BEFORE JETS-RAVENS GAME AS 9/11 REMEMBRANCES OCCUR AROUND THE LEAGUE

St. John’s University coach Mike Hampton said he was “at a loss for words” after learning of Varvar’s death. Varvaro, from Staten Island, played for St. John’s before turning pro.

“Not only was he everything you could want out of a ball player, he was everything you could want in a person,” Hampton said. “My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers.”

Port Authority officials also put out a statement.

“On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center — including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department — our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro,” the statement read.

Varvaro played in the majors from 2010 to 2015. He spent time for the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox along with the Braves. He made 166 appearances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.