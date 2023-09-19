Ex-NASCAR star Danica Patrick takes heat for scathing message to Martin Truex Jr amid death of Sherry Pollex

The NASCAR world mourned the death of Sherry Pollex on Sunday, as the philanthropist and former girlfriend of Martin Truex Jr. lost her battle with cancer after several years.

As the racing world sent their condolences on social media, former racing star Danica Patrick ruffled some feathers with her terse statement in response to Truex’s statement on Pollex’s death. Truex and Pollex dated from 2005-2023, and she ran the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation to help children with pediatric cancer. The two split in January but remained close friends.

Patrick did not appear to appreciate Truex’s statement.

“I avoid negativity on social at almost all costs,” she wrote. “Almost…. But this is the most insensitive disconnected statement from a guy that I have never liked. And obviously for good reason.

“I don’t care what happened between them but this is as cold as it gets. A PR rep wrote this guaranteed. You’re free from this now Sherry.”

Patrick did not specifically mention what she was talking about between Truex and Pollex. Truex’s statement appeared to be as touching as anyone else’s.

“From the very minute of her diagnosis Sherry was determined to not only fight ovarian cancer with everything she had, but also make a difference in the lives of others battling this terrible disease,” Truex said in a statement.

“Sherry’s passion for making a difference in the lives of others was inspiring to everyone. Through her tireless charity work for so many years, her legacy will live well beyond our lifetimes and continue to help countless families who are battling ovarian and childhood cancer.

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to her entire family, who have shown incredible strength and resilience throughout her battle.”

Patrick was slammed on social media.

“Danica Patrick’s post on her Instagram story is classless and disgusting. I’m glad she is not in NASCAR anymore and I hope she never comes back,” one fan wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Your daily reminder that Danica Patrick is a vile disgusting human being,” another added on the app.

“Danica Patrick is f—ing insufferable man, what a weird thing to stick your nose into and post about somebody less than 24 hours after their ex has died of cancer,” another fan wrote.

Patrick has not raced in the NASCAR Cup Series since the 2018 season, when she finished 35th at Daytona. She last raced full-time in 2017.