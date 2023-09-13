Ex-NBA forward Brandon Hunter dead at 42

Brandon Hunter, a former NBA power forward, died at the age of 42.

The details of Hunter’s death have not yet been released.

Ohio University head basketball coach Jeff Boals was the first to break the news on social media, as Hunter played for the Bobcats in college.

“Sad day for Bobcat Nation,” Jeff Boals posted on X, formerly Twitter, with a picture of Hunter.

Hunter, who shined during his high school days in Cincinnati, was a standout at Ohio as he was selected to first-team All-MAC conference teams in three seasons. He also led the entire NCAA in rebounding during his senior year.

Hunter’s efforts with the Bobcats led to the Boston Celtics selecting him 56th overall (second round) in the 2003 NBA Draft.

He would go on to play just two seasons in the NBA, his first with the Celtics where he played 36 games (12 starts). He averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds, while shooting 45.7% from the field.

Hunter would move on to the Orlando Magic for the 2004-05 season, where he averaged 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds over 31 games all in a bench role.

The Magic shared their condolences to Hunter’s family.

“We are terribly saddened to learn of the loss of our former teammate, Brandon Hunter. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hunter family,” the Magic said in a collective statement of the owners, the DeVos family, as well as players, coaches and staff.

Ex-NBA point guard T.J. Ford was devastated to hear of Hunter’s death.

“We just spoke last week. Losing a lot of my friends lately,” Ford posted on X.

Those were the only two seasons Hunter would play in the NBA, but he has a stellar career overseas. Hunter played for various teams in Italy, Greece, Puerto Rico, Jerusalem, and more from 2006-2013.