Ex-NBA player expects racial debate after Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic isn’t suspended: ‘You hate to see it’

One former NBA player knows what’s in store after Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic wasn’t suspended following his scuffle with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia on Sunday night.

Jokic created some controversy after Suns guard Josh Okogie flew into the stands while trying to keep the ball inbounds. When he didn’t, Ishbia was holding the ball and Jokic went to take it from him.

In the process, Jokic shoved Ishbia and he fell to the ground. Jokic was issued a technical foul by referees for the odd exchange, and a suspension for Game 5 of the series – the Suns won Game 4 to tie things at two games apiece – was up for debate.

But multiple reports stated that Jokic won’t be suspended for Game 5, but rather fined for his actions.

Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons spoke on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” podcast prior to the decision by the NBA, saying he believes there will be a spirited racial debate if Jokic isn’t suspended.

“Get ready for the race card if he does not get suspended because I don’t think he’s gonna get suspended and there’s gonna be a lot of things (like), ‘If this were Draymond [Green], he would be suspended. If this were Dillon Brooks… Anybody with a worse reputation or past is gonna get suspended.

“You hate to see it.”

We have seen suspensions thus far in these NBA playoffs, which included Green after he stomped on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis during their first-round series with the Golden State Warriors.

However, this situation was one that even Ishbia doesn’t believe Jokic should be suspended for.

“Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far! That should be and is the only story,” he tweeted. “Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have a lot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!”

Jokic also commented on the matter after dropping a game-high 53 points with 11 assists and four rebounds in the 129-124 loss.

“The fan put a hand on me first. I thought the league was supposed to protect us.… Maybe I’m wrong,” Jokic said post-game.