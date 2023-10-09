Ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire slams BLM supporters, politicians after Hamas’ attack on Israel

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire took aim at Black Lives Matter supporters and politicians in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Stoudemire did not mince words when he addressed the attacks in a video on Instagram and had two simple words for those who are not speaking out against Hamas – “f— you.”

“I woke up this morning with some disturbing news out of Israel – that Hamas kidnapping children, putting them in cages, killing women, killing the elderly. That’s some coward s—. That’s cowardly,” Stoudemire said Sunday. “And for all y’all Black Lives Matter (supporters) ain’t saying nothing, ‘Well let me figure out exactly what’s happening before saying anything,’ F— you.

“Figure out what? It ain’t never been cool to kidnap kids and put them in cages. Ain’t never been cool to kill women and elderly. Never been no matter where you from, what you represent, what tribe you from, it don’t matter. It ain’t never been no cool thing. That ain’t never been nothing nobody supported. And then you go and hide and put the kids in front of you as a barricade. That’s some coward s—.”

The former New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns player expressed what Israel meant to him and didn’t take too kindly by the lack of support for the people who were killed or captured in the attacks.

“All you politicians who have something to say on the contrary – I see you. F— you. All you Black Lives Matter people who always have something to say and always supported everything else and you quiet now – F— you too. Only place in the world I can go and study Torah and eat Kosher food. Only place in the world. Some coward s— dog and all y’all support it. F— you.

“On my mama, we don’t respect none of y’all for that.”

Stoudemire has been learning about his Hebrew roots since 2010 and was granted citizenship in Israel in 2019. He converted to Judaism in 2020.