Ex-NBA star finally gets one over on Michael Jordan with Daytona win: ‘Already talking trash’

Brad Daugherty was a star center for the Cleveland Cavaliers who helped lead the team to the playoffs five times way before the LeBron James era ever kicked off for the franchise.

Four of those five playoff appearances ended with losses to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, including the famous shot where Jordan hit the buzzer-beater over Craig Ehlo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Sunday, Daugherty finally got to hold one over on Jordan but it came on the racetrack.

Daugherty is the co-owner of JTG Daugherty Racing Team, which ran the car Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove to Victory Lane on Sunday night when he finished in first place at the Daytona 500. The five-time NBA All-Star became the first Black principal owner of a race team to win the Daytona 500.

Jordan, who is the co-owner of 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin, has yet to win “The Great American Race.”

NASCAR LEGEND RICHARD PETTY TAKES ISSUE WITH TEAM OWNERS’ MOVES: ‘IT’S BEEN STRANGE TO ME’

“I talked to him for a few minutes,” JTG Daugherty part-owner Jodi Geschickter said after Stenhouse’s win on Sunday night, via the Charlotte Observer. “He said that he and Michael Jordan are already talking trash.”

Geschickter also made history with the win. She became the second female owner to win a Daytona 500 after Teresa Earnhardt.

“It was more about the team and more about my partnership with my husband, and doing this project with him,” she added. “He’s always been a huge supporter of me, and we’re a great support system for each other.”

Daugherty has been in racing ownership since the late 1980s, having teams in the Late Model Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series before joining JTG Motorsports.

JTG Daugherty debuted its first NASCAR Cup Series vehicle at the 2008 Brickyard 400. It made its official debut in what’s now known as the Xfinity Series in 1996.