Ex-NFL cornerback facing 15 fraud charges totaling over $100,000 after arrest in Canada

Buster Skrine is facing more than a dozen fraud charges after being arrested in Canada Wednesday.

The former New York Jets defensive back is alleged to have taken over $100,000, according to police.

The Durham Regional Police Department says Skrine “was attending numerous financial institutions where he would identify himself as a retired NFL player. He would open bank accounts with fraudulent [checks] and obtain a portion of the money prior to the [check] clearing.”

Authorities say there is reason to believe Skrine has been “committing similar [offenses] across Canada.”

Skrine was arrested at Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, just outside of Toronto.

“DRPS fraud investigators worked in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as Peel Regional Police” to jail him prior to his trip back to the United States. Durham Police said.

Srkine faces 15 counts in all. He is charged with four counts of fraud of over $5,000, seven counts of allegedly making false statements to procure money, three counts of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Skrine was held for a bail hearing.

Skrine, 34, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2011 by the Cleveland Browns and played for the Browns his first four NFL seasons. He then signed a four-year deal with the New York Jets before spending two seasons with the Chicago Bears and playing for the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

He announced his retirement from the NFL in July 2022.

According to Spotrac, Skrine earned over $40 million in his career.