Ex-NFL great Willie McGinest arrested for felony assault, police say

Three-time Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles Monday morning for assault, according to law enforcement.

The former New England Patriots linebacker was booked by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office in West Hollywood Monday at 7:30 a.m. on a felony assault charge, a spokesperson with the department told Fox News Digital.

The details surrounding McGinest’s arrest were not immediately known but online records show his bail was set to $30,000.

He is due in court next on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m local time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.