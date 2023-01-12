Ex-NFL head coach Jay Gruden takes less-than-subtle shot at former boss and Commanders owner Dan Snyder

The Washington Commanders’ playoff hopes recently came to an end and, on Tuesday, the team announced it would part ways with offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

During an appearance earlier this week on Washington metropolitan area radio station 106.7 The Fan, former Washington head coach Jay Gruden provided his two cents.

He said he believes it will be difficult for the organization to fill the coordinator vacancy and then proceeded to take a jab at his old boss, embattled team owner Dan Snyder.

Gruden noted that the Commanders may have to go with an internal coach because external candidates may not want the offensive coordinator’s job.

“It’ll be hard, unless they do it in house. I don’t know who they have in house who would take it. Maybe [quarterbacks coach Ken] Zampese will take it, I don’t know,” Gruden said. “You’re right, it is difficult, especially if you’re told what to do.”

Gruden’s comments seemed to be aimed directly at Snyder, who has a reputation for meddling in the team’s football operations.

Turner signed a three-year extension last offseason. He had been with coach Ron Rivera for seven years, including the last three with the Commanders. But, for a third straight year, the team finished the season in the lower tier of many of the NFL’s offensive categories.

Gruden was later asked if he would be interested in the job, and he took another swipe at Snyder.

“Oh, yeah, I’d love to coach again. Who’s the owner?” Gruden asked.

Gruden was the head coach in Washington from 2014 until 2019. He has previously mentioned that he did not enjoy working for Snyder.

In November 2022, Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to consider the possible sale of the franchise. Snyder and his family control all shares of the team after minority partners were bought out in March 2021.

One day after the team announced that the services of a bank had been retained, People Magazine reported that billionaires Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z could form a partnership and were “looking into buying the Washington Commanders.”

Last February, the franchise unveiled its new name, 18 months after retiring the previous one over mounting pressure about the Redskins name and logo.