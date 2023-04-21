Ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick vows to pay for second autopsy for mentally ill Georgia man, attorney says

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and social justice activist Colin Kaepernick has revealed his intentions to cover the costs of an autopsy for a 35-year-old inmate who died under unexplained circumstances.

LaShawn Thompson died inside a Fulton County Jail cell in Atlanta in September. The initial autopsy did not reveal Thompson’s cause of death, and now Kaepernick is willing to pay for a second autopsy.

According to a report from TMZ sports, Kaepernick contacted the Thompson family’s legal representatives to inform them that he would fund an additional autopsy for up to $50,000.

The family has been steadfast in its stance that the shocking conditions of the jail directly contributed to Thompson’s death. Thompson’s family recently alleged he was eaten alive by insects and bedbugs.

Thompson was placed in the psychiatric unit inside the Fulton County Jail after officials determined he had mental health issues. Approximately three months later, he died.

Kaepernick was distressed by reports of the conditions Thompson was subjected to, according to TMZ Sports.

“We want to thank Colin Kaepernick for helping [Thompson’s] family get to the truth,” attorney Ben Crump said during a news conference Thursday.

Kaepernick’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat released a statement following a news conference in which he described Thompson’s death as “inexcusable.”

“The type of infestations that contributed to Mr. Thompson’s death are going to be a recurring problem in a jail where hundreds of detainees do not have cells and have to sleep on the floor,” Labat said

Last week, attorney Michael Harper announced that the family intends to file a lawsuit after it received the results of an examination into Thompson’s death.

“As soon as we get the results of that independent autopsy, we’re going to come right back here and let people know,” Crump said.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016. He was the starting quarterback for the 49ers during the team’s run to the 2013 Super Bowl.