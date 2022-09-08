Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware allegedly burned, buried corpse of missing ex-girlfriend Taylor Pomaski: report

The former NFL player who was charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend about 15 months after she vanished allegedly burned her body after killing her, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Kevin Ware Jr., a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, was out on bail for an unrelated charge when his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski, went missing on April 25, 2021, after a party at her Texas home.

Newly released court documents cited by KPRC-TV allege that Ware Jr. killed Pomaski and then burned her corpse afterward, burying the remains.

A body wasn’t found until December 2021, nine months after her disappearance, and was not positively identified as Pomaski until April 29, 2022, FOX 5 NY reported.

FORMER NFL PLAYER KEVIN WARE INDICTED FOR MURDER

Ware Jr. was arrested by U.S. Marshals in June for alleged bond violations and was eventually indicted by a Harris County grand jury in July for murder and tampering with evidence over Pomaski’s death.

He was reportedly transferred from Montgomery County to Harris County Jail this week, and the next hearing on the murder charge is scheduled for Sept. 26. He faces 15 years to life if convicted, prosecutors said.