Ex-NFL player Rashad Jennings suffers brutal ‘Wheel of Fortune’ mishap on simple puzzle

Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings is apparently not too familiar with the work of famed Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino.

Jennings, who played eight years in the NFL before retiring in 2017, was a contestant in Wednesday’s episode of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” when he committed the worst blunder one could face on the show – incorrectly guessing a puzzle with just one letter remaining.

The former New York Giants player needed the letter “Q” to complete the puzzle “driving to Reno with Quentin Tarantino,” but instead shouted the letter “P.”

“No, I’m sorry no,” longtime host Pat Sajak said with disappointment.

Jennings, 38, was playing for his organization The Rashad Jennings Foundation.

“We focus on health, leadership, mentorship and reading,” he said in a video posted on social media.

“Literacy is a big deal to me. I grew up with a 0.6 GPA at one point in time, overweight chubby kid with glasses, asthma and I’ve overcome that to become a New York Times bestseller and I have a reading challenge in about over 500 schools right now. We’ve had over 500,000 books read in the last 10 years, something I’m very proud of and we’re going to continue to do.”

But Jennings made light of the mishap while teasing his appearance on Instagram.

“Catch me on Wheel Of Fortune tomorrow night! You will definitely get a laugh,” he wrote in a post.

Jennings spent eight years in the NFL. He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. After a brief stint with the Raiders, Jennings was signed by the Giants in 2014 and he immediately took over as a starter.

He retired in 2017 and finished his career with 3,772 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.