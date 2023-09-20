Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown appears to post another rambling video, police probe authenticity of clips

Former NFL player Sergio Brown appeared to post another rambling video on social media Wednesday as authorities launched an investigation into the authenticity of the clips.

The man who posted on the account @intplayerwithapassport has in the bio that he was locked out of his older, verified, Instagram account by “u know who.” The latest post on the Instagram Stories showed the man speaking into the camera, quoting the Drake song “Legend.”

“’Oh my god. Oh my god. If I die, I’m a legend. Oh my god. Oh my god. If I die, I’m a legend. It’s too late for my city, I’m the youngest n—- reppin,’” he says. “Drizzy Drake!”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The latest clip came as Maywood police launched an investigation into the authenticity of the videos. Brown is still considered to be a missing person, police spokesperson Carmen Rivera said.

The man who is alleged to be Brown called the reports about the death of his mother, 73-year-old Myrtle Brown, “fake news.”

“Fake news. Fake news. Fake news,” he said in Monday’s video in which he tagged ESPN. “It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day with the 511 haze and gas unwarranted. They kidnapped me twice from home – the Maywood Police Department. It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police.

“I thought my f—ing mama was on vacation in Sinaloa. That’s f—ing fake news. Get the f— out of my g—— face. She’s retired, and you want to come to me? The FBI had to do it. They have some power to do some s— like that. What the f— is going on? That’s fake news.”

On Tuesday, he made a reference to “Finding Nemo.”

GIANTS’ KAYVON THIBODEAUX DISMISSES SCRUTINY FROM ‘SOCIAL MEDIA GMS,’ EXPLAINS SITTING ON BENCH ALONE

The entire ordeal began Saturday as family members of Brown and his mother, Myrtle Brown, contacted authorities to say they could not find or make contact with either person, Maywood police said. A missing persons search was started, and 73-year-old Myrtle Brown was found dead in a creek near her home, according to FOX 59.

Authorities were investigating her death as a homicide.

Sheila Simmons, the sister of Myrtle Brown, told WGN-TV that she last talked to her on Sept. 14 and that the woman just celebrated her birthday on Sept. 8. Simmons said she received a phone call around 3 a.m. local time that her sister and nephew were missing.

“We’re going to find out what happened because it’s not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages. People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her,” Simmons told the station. “Now, I got the call this morning saying that she’s missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead.”

Simmons added that she went back to the home in Maywood and noticed things were out of place, according to FOX 59.

Family members told WGN-TV they had not heard from Sergio Brown.

On Sunday, Sergio’s brother, Nick, implored him to come home.

Sergio Brown, a former Notre Dame football standout and Maywood native, signed with the New England Patriots in 2010 as an undrafted free agent.

He played seven seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He last played in the league in 2016.