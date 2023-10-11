Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in San Diego weeks after mother’s death

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was taken into custody by police on Tuesday nearly a month after his mother’s body was found near a creek in Illinois and he was reported missing by law enforcement, according to online records.

Brown, 35, was taken into custody on a felony fugitive arrest charge, according to online records from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Details surrounding his arrest were not immediately known.

Myrtle Brown, 73, was found dead near a creek behind her home in Maywood, Illinois on Sept. 16, an area just 12 miles west of Chicago. Family members had reported Brown and his mother missing.

Police were still attempting to locate Brown late last month when he appeared in videos on social media discussing the reports about his mother’s death.

“Fake news. Fake news. Fake news,” Brown said in the video in which he tagged ESPN. “It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day with the 511 haze and gas unwarranted. They kidnapped me twice from home – the Maywood Police Department. It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police.”

“I thought my f—ing mama was on vacation in Sinaloa. That’s f—ing fake news. Get the f— out of my goddamn face. She’s retired, and you want to come to me? The FBI had to do it. They have some power to do some s— like that. What the f— is going on? That’s fake news.”

He posted a second video the following day.

Maywood police spokesperson Carmen Rivera told The Associated Press at the time that they were aware of the videos and investigating.

As late as last week, it was reported the former NFL defensive back was seen in a video partying in Mexico.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled Myrtle Brown’s death a homicide, saying she was injured during an assault.

Brown signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He played with several teams across his seven-year career, including the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills.

He last played in the league in 2016.

