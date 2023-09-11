Ex-NFL star Adam Jones arrested in airport for intoxication, terroristic threats, official says

Former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested Monday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, authorities said.

Police responded to an “unruly passenger” at the airport at 6 a.m. on Monday, and Jones was eventually charged on misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening, Boone County Jail Capt. Kevin Klute said.

Jones said his piece on the matter to WKRC-TV, explaining that he asked to move to another seat after the phone charger for the two seats he had purchased wasn’t working. Jones was told that the plane would have to turn around.

“I’m hurt, this is embarrassing,” Jones said while leaving jail, per WLWT-TV.

Jones denied being intoxicated and making terroristic threats.

Jones, a first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2005 NFL Draft, had issues off the field in his NFL career. He missed the entire 2007 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after multiple arrests. He also didn’t play in 2009.

Jones ended up playing 12 years in the NFL, starting with two seasons in Tennessee where he showcased his abilities on defense as well as punt returns.

He led the league with three punt return touchdowns, including a 90-yard return, in 2006. Jones had four interceptions with 63 combined tackles in 2006 as well.

Jones had a quick stint with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008 in between his years out of the league. He eventually landed with the Bengals where he found stability and quality play that had him last eight seasons in the orange and black.

Eventually earning a starting role, Jones gained his All-Pro selection in 2014 when he had three interceptions, 63 combined tackles and 11 passes defended. He would make the Pro Bowl in 2015 as well.