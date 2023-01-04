Ex-NFL star Carson Palmer on postponed Bills-Bengals matchup: ‘“I don’t think you can replay this game’

As the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains atop the minds of many in the sports world, questions still linger over what the NFL will do about the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL postponed the game in the first quarter after play was stopped as medical personnel attended to Hamlin. The defensive back suffered a cardiac arrest and needed his heartbeat restarted on the field before being rushed to the hospital, the Bills said.

Carson Palmer, who played for the Bengals among other teams and was a three-time Pro Bowler, appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday and told co-host Brian Kilmeade he did not think the game will be resumed or replayed.

“I don’t think you can replay this game,” Palmer said. “They gotta finish the Week 18 games this week then the playoffs start the following week. If they were gonna replay this game on Thursday, we’d hear about it I think at this point. Maybe you call it a wash and give each team a tie and move on.”

Saturday and Sunday will host the final slate of NFL games for the regular season. The league does have a week off in between the conference championships and the Super Bowl, but it is not clear whether they would push games back to make up the Bills-Bengals game.

“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” the NFL said Tuesday. “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.”